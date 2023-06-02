Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) CEO Sells $17,206.56 in Stock

Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating) CEO Rajeev Singh sold 1,512 shares of Accolade stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total transaction of $17,206.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 569,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,477,928.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Rajeev Singh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 24th, Rajeev Singh sold 1,456 shares of Accolade stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.82, for a total transaction of $17,209.92.

On Monday, May 22nd, Rajeev Singh sold 1,578 shares of Accolade stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total transaction of $17,200.20.

On Wednesday, May 17th, Rajeev Singh sold 230 shares of Accolade stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.47, for a total transaction of $2,408.10.

On Tuesday, April 18th, Rajeev Singh sold 220 shares of Accolade stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.58, for a total transaction of $3,207.60.

Shares of NASDAQ ACCD opened at $12.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $918.90 million, a PE ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.69. Accolade, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.24 and a 52-week high of $17.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.06.

Accolade ( NASDAQ:ACCD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $99.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.44 million. Accolade had a negative return on equity of 31.98% and a negative net margin of 126.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.59) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Accolade, Inc. will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sepio Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Accolade during the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,660,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Accolade by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,127,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,744,000 after purchasing an additional 840,925 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG raised its stake in Accolade by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,381,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,380,000 after acquiring an additional 660,132 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in Accolade in the 1st quarter valued at $8,036,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Accolade in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,372,000. Institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ACCD. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Accolade from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Accolade in a report on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Accolade to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Accolade in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Accolade from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.74.

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

