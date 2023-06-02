Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV) CEO John Bencich Buys 5,000 Shares

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV – Get Rating) CEO John Bencich purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $27,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,015. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of Achieve Life Sciences stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.46. 105,546 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 154,306. The company has a market capitalization of $116.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $10.30.
Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.07. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.76) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on Achieve Life Sciences from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Maxim Group raised their price objective on Achieve Life Sciences from $8.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th.
Achieve Life Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cytisinicline for smoking cessation. Its products includes cytisine, a plant-based alkaloid with a binding affinity to the nicotinic acetylcholine receptor. The company was founded in October 1991 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
