Acme United Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) COO Brian S. Olschan Sells 1,860 Shares

Acme United Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU – Get Rating) COO Brian S. Olschan sold 1,860 shares of Acme United stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total transaction of $48,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 39,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,038,870. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Acme United Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ACU opened at $24.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 4.13. Acme United Co. has a 12 month low of $21.11 and a 12 month high of $33.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.81. The firm has a market cap of $86.19 million, a PE ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 0.89.

Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. Acme United had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 4.02%. The business had revenue of $45.84 million during the quarter.

Acme United Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Acme United’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Acme United from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acme United

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACU. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Acme United by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 19,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Acme United by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Acme United in the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Acme United in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Acme United by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 178,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. 60.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Acme United

Acme United Corp. is engaged in the supply of cutting devices, measuring instruments, and safety products for school, home, office, hardware and industrial use. The firm offers its products under the brands Camillus, Clauss, Cuda, DMT Sharpeners, First Aid Only, Med-Nap, Pac-Kit, Physicianscare, Spill Magic, Westcott, Western, and First Aid Central.

