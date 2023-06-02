Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) Shares to Reverse Split on Monday, June 5th

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Rating) shares are going to reverse split on Monday, June 5th. The 1-20 reverse split was announced on Monday, June 5th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, June 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACOR traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $0.55. 390,259 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 616,493. Acorda Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.26 and a 52 week high of $1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.70. The company has a market cap of $13.48 million, a PE ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.38.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter. Acorda Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 69.67% and a negative net margin of 49.21%. The company had revenue of $31.47 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Acorda Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ACOR. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in Acorda Therapeutics by 1,759.1% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 218,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 207,059 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Acorda Therapeutics by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 885,292 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 16,400 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Acorda Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Acorda Therapeutics by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 20,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Acorda Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 25.86% of the company’s stock.

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of therapies that restore function and improve the lives of people with neurological disorders. Its products include Inbrija (levodopa inhalation powder), Ampyra (dalfampridine), Fampyra (fampridine), and Selincro (nalmefene). The firm’s also offers Research and Development Programs like ARCUS for acute migraine, Cimaglermin alfa, and rHIgM22.

