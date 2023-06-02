ADF Group (TSE:DRX) Sets New 12-Month High at $3.00

Shares of ADF Group Inc. (TSE:DRX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$3.00 and last traded at C$2.95, with a volume of 35959 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$2.87.

ADF Group Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$2.29 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.22, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of C$55.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.90.

ADF Group (TSE:DRX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ADF Group had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 5.95%. The firm had revenue of C$51.50 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that ADF Group Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

ADF Group Announces Dividend

ADF Group Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. ADF Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.35%.

ADF Group Inc engages in the design and engineering of connections in Canada and the United States. It also fabricates and installs complex steel structures and heavy steel built-ups, as well as miscellaneous and architectural metalwork services. In addition, the company offers products and services for various segments of the non-residential construction market, including office towers and high-rises, commercial and recreational buildings, airport facilities, industrial complexes, and transport infrastructures.

Further Reading

