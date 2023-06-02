Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on ADNT. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Adient from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays cut their price target on Adient from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Adient from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Benchmark raised their price target on Adient from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Adient from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Adient has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.43.

Shares of ADNT traded up $0.29 on Thursday, reaching $33.98. 758,617 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 851,307. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 283.17 and a beta of 2.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.89. Adient has a 52-week low of $27.15 and a 52-week high of $47.50.

Adient ( NYSE:ADNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.09). Adient had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 4.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Adient’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Adient will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADNT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adient in the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Adient by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 77,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,169,000 after acquiring an additional 24,213 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Adient by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 34,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 3,493 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Adient by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,748,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,197,000 after acquiring an additional 167,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Adient in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,433,000. 93.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adient plc manufactures automotive seating systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Plymouth, MI.

