Admiral Group (LON:ADM) Hits New 1-Year High at $2,374.00

Shares of Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 2,374 ($29.34) and last traded at GBX 2,366 ($29.24), with a volume of 485745 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,307 ($28.51).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,150 ($26.57) price objective on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Numis Securities reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 2,575 ($31.82) price objective on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Friday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Admiral Group to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,150 ($26.57) price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,650 ($20.39) target price on shares of Admiral Group in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,160 ($26.69) target price on shares of Admiral Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,201.50 ($27.21).

Get Admiral Group alerts:

Admiral Group Trading Up 2.6 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,220.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,150.57. The stock has a market cap of £7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,860.48, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.56.

Admiral Group Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity at Admiral Group

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 52 ($0.64) per share. This represents a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Admiral Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6,612.90%.

In other news, insider Annette Court purchased 920 shares of Admiral Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,999 ($24.70) per share, for a total transaction of £18,390.80 ($22,727.14). In other Admiral Group news, insider Geraint Jones sold 1,175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,851 ($22.87), for a total value of £21,749.25 ($26,877.47). Also, insider Annette Court purchased 920 shares of Admiral Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,999 ($24.70) per share, with a total value of £18,390.80 ($22,727.14). 16.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Admiral Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Admiral Group plc provides financial services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, Canada, India, and the United States. It offers insurance products, including motor, household, travel, and pet insurance, as well as personal lending products through Admiral loans. The company operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Loans, and Other segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Admiral Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Admiral Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.