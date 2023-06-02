Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Shares Acquired by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,579 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,205 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $2,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 39.1% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 470 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems Trading Up 0.9 %

WMS opened at $97.67 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $86.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.69. The firm has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.37. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.02 and a twelve month high of $153.36.

Advanced Drainage Systems Increases Dividend

Advanced Drainage Systems ( NYSE:WMS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.38. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 52.49%. The company had revenue of $617.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $567.10 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. This is a positive change from Advanced Drainage Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WMS. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $125.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $113.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.17.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides a suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

