Advanced Info Service Public (OTCMKTS:AVIFY) Trading Down 3%

Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AVIFY – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.80 and last traded at $5.80. Approximately 562 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 979 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.98.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.87.

Advanced Info Service Public Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of mobile telecommunication services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Phone Services, Mobile Phone and Equipment Sales, and Datanet and Broadband Services. The firm provides domestic mobile, international direct dialing, and international roaming service.

