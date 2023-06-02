Advisory Research Inc. Acquires Shares of 6,331 Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Advisory Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Doximity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $449,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Doximity during the fourth quarter worth $461,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Doximity by 298.9% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 365,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,274,000 after buying an additional 274,053 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Doximity by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 84,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after buying an additional 5,570 shares during the period. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Doximity in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DOCS shares. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Doximity from $33.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Doximity from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Doximity in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Doximity from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Doximity from $60.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Doximity has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

Doximity Stock Performance

DOCS opened at $31.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.80, a PEG ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.87. Doximity, Inc. has a one year low of $22.91 and a one year high of $47.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.42.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $110.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.11 million. Doximity had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 26.92%. On average, analysts predict that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,714 shares in the company, valued at $164,990. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 45.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Doximity Profile

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

