Advisory Research Inc. Buys Shares of 19,933 MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC)

Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 19,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MBC. Davis Selected Advisers acquired a new position in MasterBrand in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,517,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of MasterBrand in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,733,000. EMG Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in MasterBrand during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,105,000. Giverny Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in MasterBrand during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,796,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in MasterBrand in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,011,000.

MasterBrand Price Performance

MBC opened at $10.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.73. MasterBrand, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.08 and a 1 year high of $15.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MasterBrand ( NYSE:MBC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $784.40 million for the quarter.

Separately, Loop Capital raised shares of MasterBrand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th.

MasterBrand Company Profile

MasterBrand, Inc manufactures and sells residential cabinets for the kitchen, bathroom, and other parts of the home in North America. The company is based in Jasper, Indiana.

