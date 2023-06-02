Advisory Research Inc. Decreases Stake in Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO)

Advisory Research Inc. lowered its position in Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating) by 70.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,816 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in Credo Technology Group were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRDO. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Credo Technology Group by 255.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,750,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,255,000 after purchasing an additional 9,162,371 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in Credo Technology Group during the first quarter worth approximately $125,306,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Credo Technology Group by 263.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,940,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,349,000 after purchasing an additional 5,029,051 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Credo Technology Group by 120.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,974,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,719,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172,475 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Credo Technology Group by 712.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,955,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,509,000 after acquiring an additional 2,591,741 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Credo Technology Group

In other news, COO Yat Tung Lam sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,209,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,136,455. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Yat Tung Lam sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,209,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,136,455. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 240,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total transaction of $2,522,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,204,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 285,946 shares of company stock valued at $3,073,416 in the last ninety days. 34.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Credo Technology Group Stock Up 23.2 %

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen cut shares of Credo Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Credo Technology Group in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Cowen cut shares of Credo Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $18.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.11.

NASDAQ:CRDO opened at $16.54 on Friday. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $7.20 and a fifty-two week high of $19.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.01.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. Credo Technology Group had a negative net margin of 8.98% and a negative return on equity of 1.96%. The business had revenue of $54.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Credo Technology Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include integrated circuits, active electrical cables, and SerDes chiplets that are based on its serializer/deserializer and digital signal processor technologies.

Featured Stories

