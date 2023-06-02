Advisory Research Inc. Has $322,000 Position in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC)

Advisory Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) by 48.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,199 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,495 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in EnLink Midstream were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ENLC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,928,608 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $58,893,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697,480 shares during the period. SIR Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth about $14,692,000. Energy Income Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth about $11,328,000. Blackstone Inc. boosted its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 73.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 2,723,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $24,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 455.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,039,292 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,834,000 after purchasing an additional 852,236 shares in the last quarter. 44.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ENLC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of EnLink Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EnLink Midstream in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on EnLink Midstream from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on EnLink Midstream from $14.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on EnLink Midstream from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EnLink Midstream has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.60.

ENLC stock opened at $10.09 on Friday. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a 52-week low of $7.77 and a 52-week high of $13.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.32. The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. EnLink Midstream had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 4.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Research analysts expect that EnLink Midstream, LLC will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. EnLink Midstream’s payout ratio is presently 63.29%.

EnLink Midstream LLC engages in transmission, processing and marketing of natural gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate. The Permian segment includes natural gas gathering, processing, and transmission activities and crude oil operations in the Midland and Delaware Basins in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico and crude operations in South Texas.

