Advisory Research Inc. Invests $304,000 in Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS)

Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 23,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRS. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Leonardo DRS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $243,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Leonardo DRS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,991,000. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leonardo DRS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,575,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leonardo DRS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $779,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in shares of Leonardo DRS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on DRS shares. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Leonardo DRS in a research note on Friday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. CJS Securities initiated coverage on Leonardo DRS in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

Leonardo DRS Price Performance

Leonardo DRS Company Profile

Shares of DRS stock opened at $15.33 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.60. Leonardo DRS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.11 and a 1-year high of $15.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Leonardo DRS, Inc engages in the provision of defense products and technologies. It develops and manufactures defense products for the U.S. military, intelligence agencies and allies around the world. Its broad technology portfolio focuses on advanced sensing, network computing, force protection, and electrical power and propulsion, as well as a range of key defense priorities.

