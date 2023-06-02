Advisory Research Inc. Purchases New Position in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of MP Materials by 90.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,411,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,626,000 after purchasing an additional 3,983,440 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in MP Materials by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,806,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729,193 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in MP Materials by 925.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,568,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415,700 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of MP Materials by 61.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,208,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,661,000 after purchasing an additional 838,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of MP Materials by 24.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,678,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,118,000 after purchasing an additional 533,571 shares during the period. 62.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 647,832 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total value of $14,057,954.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 624,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,561,002.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Michael Stuart Rosenthal acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.78 per share, with a total value of $108,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 29,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $641,987.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 647,832 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total transaction of $14,057,954.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 624,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,561,002.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $558,940. 33.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on MP Materials from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Northland Securities lowered shares of MP Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of MP Materials from $45.50 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on MP Materials from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.13.

Shares of MP Materials stock opened at $20.93 on Friday. MP Materials Corp. has a twelve month low of $20.21 and a twelve month high of $42.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 12.84 and a current ratio of 13.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 2.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.11.

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

