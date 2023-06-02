Advisory Research Inc. Takes $256,000 Position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,591 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,529 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,947,000 after buying an additional 11,879 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 33.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,549 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 19.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,539,846 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $123,803,000 after purchasing an additional 250,480 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the first quarter worth about $499,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 141.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,466 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 7,894 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RIO has been the subject of several analyst reports. CLSA raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. BNP Paribas cut Rio Tinto Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Rio Tinto Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5,790.00.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Performance

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

NYSE:RIO opened at $61.05 on Friday. Rio Tinto Group has a twelve month low of $50.92 and a twelve month high of $80.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.08.

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

