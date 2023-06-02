Advisory Research Inc. Takes Position in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Advisory Research Inc. bought a new stake in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in Celsius in the fourth quarter valued at about $701,000. JW Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Celsius by 112.4% in the fourth quarter. JW Asset Management LLC now owns 86,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,951,000 after purchasing an additional 45,538 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Celsius by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 31,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,233,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Celsius in the fourth quarter valued at about $649,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Celsius by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.50% of the company’s stock.

CELH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on Celsius from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Celsius from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Celsius from $115.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Celsius in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their target price on Celsius from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Celsius currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.11.

In related news, major shareholder Hoi Shuen Solina Holly Chau sold 554,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total value of $50,000,034.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,846,232 shares in the company, valued at $798,372,438. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, major shareholder Hoi Shuen Solina Holly Chau sold 554,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total value of $50,000,034.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,846,232 shares in the company, valued at $798,372,438. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.03, for a total value of $2,440,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,915 shares in the company, valued at $3,650,527.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,091,150 shares of company stock worth $102,736,551 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Celsius stock opened at $133.29 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $105.25 and a 200-day moving average of $101.58. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.11 and a 1 year high of $138.80. The company has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.70 and a beta of 1.80.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.18. Celsius had a positive return on equity of 9.01% and a negative net margin of 19.58%. The company had revenue of $259.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 94.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of functional drinks and liquid supplements. It also offers post-workout functional energy drinks and protein bars. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

