Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Sets New 12-Month High at $41.60

Shares of Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $41.60 and last traded at $41.60, with a volume of 1187556 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on AEHR. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Aehr Test Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Aehr Test Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd.

Get Aehr Test Systems alerts:

Aehr Test Systems Trading Up 7.0 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.59 and a beta of 1.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Aehr Test Systems ( NASDAQ:AEHR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $17.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.00 million. Aehr Test Systems had a net margin of 22.61% and a return on equity of 24.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aehr Test Systems will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Alistair N. Sporck sold 960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total value of $25,996.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,589.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Geoffrey Gates Scott sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total transaction of $846,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,683,234.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Alistair N. Sporck sold 960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total transaction of $25,996.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,589.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,960 shares of company stock valued at $2,872,297 in the last ninety days. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Aehr Test Systems by 63.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 11,927 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Aehr Test Systems by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 378,123 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,842,000 after buying an additional 3,455 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Aehr Test Systems by 5.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,207,181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,265,000 after buying an additional 64,226 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Aehr Test Systems during the first quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Aehr Test Systems by 7.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 41,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 3,036 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.97% of the company’s stock.

Aehr Test Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aehr Test Systems engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of test and burn-in products to the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products include wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures and die carriers. The company was founded by Rhea J. Posedel on May 25, 1977 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aehr Test Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aehr Test Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.