AFC Energy plc (LON:AFC) Insider Gary Bullard Buys 100,000 Shares

AFC Energy plc (LON:AFC – Get Rating) insider Gary Bullard acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 15 ($0.19) per share, for a total transaction of £15,000 ($18,536.83).

Gary Bullard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 28th, Gary Bullard purchased 90,000 shares of AFC Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 19 ($0.23) per share, for a total transaction of £17,100 ($21,131.98).

LON:AFC traded down GBX 0.22 ($0.00) on Friday, reaching GBX 15.04 ($0.19). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,891,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,330,508. AFC Energy plc has a 1-year low of GBX 15 ($0.19) and a 1-year high of GBX 34.94 ($0.43). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 12.18 and a current ratio of 11.70. The firm has a market cap of £112.10 million, a PE ratio of -763.00 and a beta of 2.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 19.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 20.72.

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 195 ($2.41) target price on shares of AFC Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th.

AFC Energy plc engages in the development of alkaline fuel cell technology and allied equipment for the generation of clean energy in the United Kingdom. The company offers HydroX-Cell(L), an alkaline fuel cell module; HydroX-Cell(S); and AlkaMem, an anionic exchange membrane technology for alkaline water electrolysis, alkaline fuel cells, fuel synthesis, electrodialysis, desalination, acid remediation, salt water batteries, and REDOX flow batteries applications.

