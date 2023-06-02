Ahren Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AHRN) Stock Holdings Lifted by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Ahren Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AHRN – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 587,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,400 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Ahren Acquisition were worth $6,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AHRN. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ahren Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ahren Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $151,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Ahren Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new position in Ahren Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ahren Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $448,000. Institutional investors own 77.71% of the company’s stock.

Ahren Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of Ahren Acquisition stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,793. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.34. Ahren Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.90 and a 52 week high of $10.70.

About Ahren Acquisition

Ahren Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and complete a business combination with a company fueled by deep technology and/or deep science.

