Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) is Provident Investment Management Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Provident Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,184,996 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 537 shares during the period. Air Lease accounts for about 5.4% of Provident Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Provident Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $45,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Air Lease by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,726 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Air Lease by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,553,426 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $203,226,000 after acquiring an additional 169,304 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Lease during the 4th quarter worth approximately $758,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Air Lease by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,484,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,034,000 after acquiring an additional 182,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Air Lease by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,386,556 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $91,691,000 after acquiring an additional 25,944 shares during the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Air Lease in a report on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Air Lease in a research report on Monday, May 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Air Lease in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Air Lease in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.75.

Shares of Air Lease stock traded up $1.14 on Friday, hitting $40.25. 322,443 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 582,014. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.78, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.77. Air Lease Co. has a 12-month low of $29.75 and a 12-month high of $46.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 5th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.42%.

Air Lease Corp. engages in the provision of aircraft leasing business. It focuses on purchasing new commercial jet transport aircraft directly from aircraft manufacturers, and leasing those aircraft to airlines throughout the world with the intention to generate attractive returns on equity. The company was founded by Steven F.

