Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Sold by Pitcairn Co.

Pitcairn Co. reduced its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 27.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,166 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABNB. American National Bank boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 886.7% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, New Hampshire Trust acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 39.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Airbnb Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $112.16 on Friday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.91 and a 1-year high of $144.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.72 billion, a PE ratio of 37.26, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $114.29 and its 200-day moving average is $108.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Airbnb

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 37.51% and a net margin of 23.30%. Airbnb’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Airbnb news, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 1,057 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.89, for a total value of $130,951.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 133,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,588,003.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Airbnb news, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 1,057 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.89, for a total value of $130,951.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 133,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,588,003.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 350,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.22, for a total value of $41,027,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,483,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $759,988,250.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,766,972 shares of company stock worth $208,541,541. 30.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ABNB. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Airbnb from $131.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Airbnb from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Airbnb from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Phillip Securities raised Airbnb from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Airbnb from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.12.

Airbnb Profile

(Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Featured Articles

