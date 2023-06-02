AirIQ (CVE:IQ) Stock Price Up 11.1%

Shares of AirIQ Inc. (CVE:IQ – Get Rating) rose 11.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.30. Approximately 53,100 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 324% from the average daily volume of 12,510 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

AirIQ Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.81 million, a PE ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.62.

About AirIQ

AirIQ Inc provides wireless asset management and location services in Canada. The company also develops and operates telematics asset management system by digitized mapping, wireless communications, internet, and the global positioning system. Its web-based platform provides fleet operators and vehicle owners with a suite of asset management solutions to monitor, manage, and protect their assets.

Further Reading

