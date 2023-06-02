Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) CEO F Thomson Leighton Acquires 272 Shares

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) CEO F Thomson Leighton bought 272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $92.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,024.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,165,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

F Thomson Leighton also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

On Tuesday, May 30th, F Thomson Leighton bought 275 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $91.06 per share, for a total transaction of $25,041.50.

On Friday, May 26th, F Thomson Leighton bought 280 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $89.39 per share, with a total value of $25,029.20.

On Wednesday, May 24th, F Thomson Leighton purchased 288 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $86.96 per share, for a total transaction of $25,044.48.

On Monday, May 22nd, F Thomson Leighton purchased 286 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $87.52 per share, for a total transaction of $25,030.72.

On Friday, May 19th, F Thomson Leighton bought 285 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $87.86 per share, with a total value of $25,040.10.

On Wednesday, May 17th, F Thomson Leighton bought 288 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $87.00 per share, with a total value of $25,056.00.

On Monday, May 15th, F Thomson Leighton bought 293 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $85.33 per share, with a total value of $25,001.69.

On Friday, May 5th, F Thomson Leighton acquired 323 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $77.53 per share, with a total value of $25,042.19.

On Wednesday, May 3rd, F Thomson Leighton acquired 315 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $79.44 per share, with a total value of $25,023.60.

On Monday, May 1st, F Thomson Leighton acquired 306 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $81.93 per share, with a total value of $25,070.58.

Akamai Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of AKAM stock traded up $2.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $93.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,230,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,599,305. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $70.65 and a one year high of $102.21. The company has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a PE ratio of 31.98, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $916.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $912.13 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 12.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised Akamai Technologies to an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $89.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Akamai Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 103.3% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 73.7% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 311 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 625.0% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 348 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, General Partner Inc. bought a new position in Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 90.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.