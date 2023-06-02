Alaethes Wealth LLC Sells 14,237 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Alaethes Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 80.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,518 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 14,237 shares during the quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in PayPal by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,857,229 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,250,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,906 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in PayPal by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,690,146 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,846,481,000 after acquiring an additional 590,699 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,668,310 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,520,711,000 after acquiring an additional 338,368 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in PayPal by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,155,190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,521,399,000 after acquiring an additional 162,373 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of PayPal by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,339,290 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $975,973,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581,583 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $136.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.85.

PayPal Price Performance

PYPL traded up $1.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $64.32. 5,851,863 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,427,583. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.95 and a 1 year high of $103.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.28. The company has a market cap of $71.76 billion, a PE ratio of 26.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.31.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. PayPal had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.