Alarum Technologies (NASDAQ:ALAR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Alarum Technologies (NASDAQ:ALAR – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02, Zacks reports. Alarum Technologies had a negative net margin of 44.59% and a negative return on equity of 57.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.10) earnings per share.

Alarum Technologies Stock Down 6.3 %

ALAR stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.55. 82,729 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,063. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.21. Alarum Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.46 and a 12-month high of $6.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Alliance Global Partners upped their price objective on shares of Alarum Technologies from $5.50 to $6.50 in a report on Tuesday.

Alarum Technologies Company Profile

Alarum Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of zero trust access solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Cybersecurity, Enterprise Privacy, and Consumer Cybersecurity and Privacy. The Enterprise Cybersecurity segment offers solutions designed for cloud, on-premises, and hybrid networks, mitigate attacks on enterprises’ business-critical services and sensitive data, while ensuring uninterrupted business continuity.

