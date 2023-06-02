Aldebaran Capital LLC Invests $3.60 Million in Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL)

Aldebaran Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 168,930 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,603,000. Richardson Electronics comprises approximately 3.7% of Aldebaran Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Aldebaran Capital LLC owned approximately 1.20% of Richardson Electronics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RELL. Barclays PLC raised its position in Richardson Electronics by 168.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,939 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 6,237 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Richardson Electronics by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 104,763 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after buying an additional 12,018 shares in the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Richardson Electronics during the fourth quarter worth $306,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Richardson Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,460,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Richardson Electronics by 109.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,848 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 7,773 shares during the last quarter. 53.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Richardson Electronics news, EVP Gregory J. Peloquin sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total value of $431,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Gregory J. Peloquin sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total transaction of $431,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul J. Plante sold 15,000 shares of Richardson Electronics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total transaction of $271,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 33.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Richardson Electronics Stock Up 2.3 %

Richardson Electronics Announces Dividend

RELL traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,981. Richardson Electronics, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $13.39 and a 1 year high of $27.24. The company has a market cap of $236.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. Richardson Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Richardson Electronics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Richardson Electronics Profile

Richardson Electronics Ltd. engages in the provision of engineered solutions and distributes electronic components to the electron device marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Power and Microwave Technologies Group (PMT), Canvys, and Healthcare. The PMT segment provides solutions and adds value through design-in support, systems integration, prototype design and manufacturing, testing, logistics, and aftermarket technical service and repair-all through its existing global infrastructure.

