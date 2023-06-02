Aldebaran Capital LLC Invests $447,000 in VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX)

Aldebaran Capital LLC purchased a new position in VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 53,375 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000. VOXX International makes up about 0.5% of Aldebaran Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Aldebaran Capital LLC owned approximately 0.23% of VOXX International as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOXX. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in VOXX International by 2.9% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 196,151 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 5,513 shares during the period. Raffles Associates LP raised its position in shares of VOXX International by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 135,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of VOXX International during the 3rd quarter worth $91,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in VOXX International during the second quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in VOXX International by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,046 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 2,515 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.55% of the company’s stock.

VOXX International Stock Up 6.4 %

NASDAQ:VOXX traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.45. 64,814 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,210. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $246.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.25 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.87. VOXX International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.01 and a fifty-two week high of $14.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VOXX International Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of VOXX International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

VOXX International Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of consumer electronic products. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Electronics, Consumer Electronics, and Biometrics. The Automotive Electronics segment offers products including entertainment devices, automotive security, remote start systems, mobile multimedia devices, and car-link smartphone telematics applications.

