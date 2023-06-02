Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo Sells 707 Shares

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 707 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total value of $69,505.17. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 97,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,590,337.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Allegiant Travel Stock Up 7.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGT traded up $7.44 on Friday, reaching $104.69. The company had a trading volume of 198,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,419. Allegiant Travel has a twelve month low of $62.94 and a twelve month high of $150.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $97.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.83 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $649.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $627.89 million. Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company’s revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Allegiant Travel from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays downgraded Allegiant Travel from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Allegiant Travel in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.42.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 886.3% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 22,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 20,039 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel in the 4th quarter valued at $811,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 358.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 44,505 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,248,000 after purchasing an additional 34,805 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel in the 4th quarter valued at $462,000. Finally, Oldfield Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 34,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

