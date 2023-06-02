Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo Sells 707 Shares

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 707 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total value of $69,505.17. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 97,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,590,337.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Allegiant Travel Stock Up 7.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ALGT traded up $7.44 on Friday, reaching $104.69. The company had a trading volume of 198,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,419. Allegiant Travel has a twelve month low of $62.94 and a twelve month high of $150.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $97.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.83 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.
Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $649.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $627.89 million. Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company’s revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 886.3% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 22,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 20,039 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel in the 4th quarter valued at $811,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 358.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 44,505 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,248,000 after purchasing an additional 34,805 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel in the 4th quarter valued at $462,000. Finally, Oldfield Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 34,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Allegiant Travel
Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.
