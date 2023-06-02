Alliance Trust (LON:ATST) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $982.72

Alliance Trust PLC (LON:ATST – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 982.72 ($12.14) and traded as high as GBX 1,008.44 ($12.46). Alliance Trust shares last traded at GBX 1,002 ($12.38), with a volume of 389,877 shares changing hands.

Alliance Trust Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,222.22 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.14, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 983.25 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 981.72.

Get Alliance Trust alerts:

Alliance Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 6.18 ($0.08) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.63%. This is a boost from Alliance Trust’s previous dividend of $6.00. Alliance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,962.96%.

Alliance Trust Company Profile

Alliance Trust PLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail investors and institutional investors. It invests in public equity markets. Alliance Trust PLC was founded on April 21, 1888 and is based in Dundee, United Kingdom with an additional office in London, United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.