Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Acquired by Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 30.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,080 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth $115,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth approximately $184,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 10.8% in the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $279,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $294,000. 28.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Alphabet Price Performance
GOOG stock traded up $1.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $125.72. The company had a trading volume of 8,161,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,724,234. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.45 and a fifty-two week high of $127.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $111.31 and a 200 day moving average of $100.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
Analyst Ratings Changes
GOOG has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.80.
Insider Transactions at Alphabet
In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 415,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $12,155,350.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,709,527 shares in the company, valued at $50,072,045.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $3,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 144,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,474,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 415,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $12,155,350.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,709,527 shares in the company, valued at $50,072,045.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 732,217 shares of company stock valued at $21,135,371 and sold 761,457 shares valued at $30,739,529. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Alphabet Profile
Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.
