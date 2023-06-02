Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Acquired by Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 30.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,080 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth $115,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth approximately $184,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 10.8% in the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $279,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $294,000. 28.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOG stock traded up $1.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $125.72. The company had a trading volume of 8,161,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,724,234. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.45 and a fifty-two week high of $127.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $111.31 and a 200 day moving average of $100.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOG has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.80.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 415,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $12,155,350.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,709,527 shares in the company, valued at $50,072,045.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $3,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 144,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,474,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 415,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $12,155,350.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,709,527 shares in the company, valued at $50,072,045.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 732,217 shares of company stock valued at $21,135,371 and sold 761,457 shares valued at $30,739,529. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

