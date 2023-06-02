Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) PT Raised to C$27.50

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$27.00 to C$27.50 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 26.15% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other analysts have also commented on ALS. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Altius Minerals from C$26.50 to C$26.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Altius Minerals from C$25.50 to C$26.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Altius Minerals from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th.
Altius Minerals Trading Up 0.2 %
ALS traded up C$0.05 on Friday, hitting C$21.80. The company had a trading volume of 37,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,116. The company has a current ratio of 7.45, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.31. The firm has a market cap of C$1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.16 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$21.85 and its 200 day moving average price is C$22.02. Altius Minerals has a 1 year low of C$15.63 and a 1 year high of C$24.00.
Altius Minerals Company Profile
Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada, the United States, and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 12 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal.
