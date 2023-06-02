Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $62.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.99 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 12.80% and a negative net margin of 29.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS.

NASDAQ AMBA traded up $1.31 on Friday, hitting $76.54. The stock had a trading volume of 895,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,149. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.43. Ambarella has a 52-week low of $49.02 and a 52-week high of $99.86.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Ambarella from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Ambarella from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Ambarella from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Ambarella from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Imperial Capital upgraded shares of Ambarella from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.18.

In other news, VP Christopher Day sold 358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total transaction of $29,445.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,406,146. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Ambarella news, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 16,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.85, for a total value of $1,279,091.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 718,152 shares in the company, valued at $55,189,981.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Christopher Day sold 358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total transaction of $29,445.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,406,146. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 56,186 shares of company stock valued at $4,298,470 over the last ninety days. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMBA. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Ambarella by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Ambarella by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in Ambarella by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Ambarella by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Ambarella by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development of low-power system-on-a-chip, or SoC, semiconductors and software for edge artificial intelligence, or AI, applications. Its products include video security, advanced driver assistance (ADAS), electronic mirror, drive recorder, driver or cabin monitoring, autonomous driving, and other robotics applications.

