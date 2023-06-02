Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) PT Lowered to $70.00

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential downside of 6.95% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Westpark Capital began coverage on Ambarella in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Ambarella from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Ambarella from $105.00 to $97.28 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Ambarella from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Ambarella in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.18.

NASDAQ AMBA opened at $75.23 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.29 and a beta of 1.50. Ambarella has a 1-year low of $49.02 and a 1-year high of $99.86.

Ambarella ( NASDAQ:AMBA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $83.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.04 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 12.80% and a negative net margin of 29.24%. On average, analysts predict that Ambarella will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ambarella news, CFO Brian C. White sold 1,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total transaction of $100,674.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,644. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Christopher Day sold 358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total value of $29,445.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,406,146. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brian C. White sold 1,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total transaction of $100,674.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,644. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,186 shares of company stock worth $4,298,470. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ambarella in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Ambarella by 609.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ambarella by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 939 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ambarella in the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Ambarella in the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development of low-power system-on-a-chip, or SoC, semiconductors and software for edge artificial intelligence, or AI, applications. Its products include video security, advanced driver assistance (ADAS), electronic mirror, drive recorder, driver or cabin monitoring, autonomous driving, and other robotics applications.

