American Century Companies Inc. Acquires 121,190 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 711,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121,190 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Ecolab worth $103,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 1st quarter worth $304,475,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Ecolab by 429.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 904,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $159,786,000 after purchasing an additional 734,000 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 180.7% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 604,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,361,000 after acquiring an additional 389,400 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,496,519 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $363,393,000 after acquiring an additional 356,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 596.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 375,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,243,000 after acquiring an additional 321,342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on ECL. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Ecolab from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Ecolab from $167.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Ecolab from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Ecolab from $163.00 to $177.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.64.

Ecolab Stock Performance

ECL opened at $169.11 on Friday. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.04 and a 1-year high of $179.76. The stock has a market cap of $48.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.05% and a net margin of 7.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 52.48%.

Insider Activity at Ecolab

In related news, SVP Gail Peterson sold 934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $163,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,225. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ecolab news, SVP Gail Peterson sold 934 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $163,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,225. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Christophe Beck sold 34,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.48, for a total value of $5,976,386.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,201,899.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,482 shares of company stock valued at $6,856,986 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Ecolab

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

Featured Stories

