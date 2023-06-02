American Century Companies Inc. Has $72.25 Million Stock Position in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

American Century Companies Inc. cut its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) by 46.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 628,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 545,715 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.88% of Penske Automotive Group worth $72,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PAG. Edmp Inc. boosted its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 11,139.6% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,383,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,141,000 after acquiring an additional 4,344,537 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 2,465.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 205,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,492,000 after buying an additional 197,293 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 38.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 663,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,173,000 after buying an additional 183,493 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 133.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,301,000 after buying an additional 149,356 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 162.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 134,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,574,000 after buying an additional 83,097 shares during the period. 32.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Stephens lifted their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $140.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th.

In related news, Director John Barr sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.31, for a total transaction of $290,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,390.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director John Barr sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.31, for a total value of $290,620.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $539,390.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Kimberly J. Mcwaters sold 8,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.53, for a total value of $1,206,401.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 51.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Penske Automotive Group stock opened at $138.43 on Friday. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.49 and a 52-week high of $155.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.28.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $4.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.28. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 31.14% and a net margin of 4.65%. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 15.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Penske Automotive Group’s payout ratio is 14.62%.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc is an international transportation services company, which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.

