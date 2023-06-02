American Century Companies Inc. Has $75.76 Million Stake in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,424,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134,454 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 3.40% of Avantis International Equity ETF worth $75,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 47,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 814.7% during the fourth quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC now owns 274,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,591,000 after purchasing an additional 244,333 shares during the period. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 636,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,868,000 after purchasing an additional 52,277 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 558,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,726,000 after purchasing an additional 151,647 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Haims Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000.

Avantis International Equity ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA AVDE opened at $56.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.09. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $44.63 and a 1-year high of $58.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.94.

Avantis International Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

