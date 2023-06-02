American Century Companies Inc. Has $82.09 Million Stake in H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating) by 194.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,935,206 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,278,445 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in H World Group were worth $82,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of H World Group by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in H World Group during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of H World Group by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of H World Group by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of H World Group by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. 44.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HTHT shares. Benchmark raised their price objective on H World Group from $45.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. TheStreet downgraded H World Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised H World Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, H World Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.60.

H World Group Price Performance

Shares of H World Group stock opened at $38.21 on Friday. H World Group Limited has a one year low of $24.38 and a one year high of $53.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $537.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.11 million. H World Group had a negative return on equity of 1.99% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. As a group, analysts anticipate that H World Group Limited will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About H World Group

H World Group Ltd. is engaged in the operation of hotels. The firm operates through the Legacy Huazhu and Legacy DH segments. It targets economy, midscale, upper midscale, and upscale hotel brands. The economy hotel brands are composed of HanTing, Ni Hao, Hi Inn, Elan, Zleep, and Ibis Hotels. The midscale hotel includes JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway, and Ibis Styles Hotels.

