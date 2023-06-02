American Century Companies Inc. Purchases 42,516 Shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,882,974 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,516 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 2.44% of Gates Industrial worth $78,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its holdings in Gates Industrial by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 6,805,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,651,000 after acquiring an additional 112,601 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Gates Industrial by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,540,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145,253 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Gates Industrial by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,911,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,035,000 after acquiring an additional 168,274 shares in the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Gates Industrial by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 4,024,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,916,000 after acquiring an additional 180,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,980,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,853,000 after buying an additional 90,431 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GTES shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Gates Industrial from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.45.

Shares of GTES stock opened at $12.00 on Friday. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a 1-year low of $9.40 and a 1-year high of $14.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.02 and its 200 day moving average is $12.72. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

In other news, Director Fredrik J. Eliasson acquired 50,000 shares of Gates Industrial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.57 per share, for a total transaction of $578,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 71,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $822,974.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Gates Industrial news, major shareholder Blackstone Inc. sold 47,809,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.40, for a total value of $545,029,827.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 195,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,228,597.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Fredrik J. Eliasson purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.57 per share, for a total transaction of $578,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 71,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $822,974.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

