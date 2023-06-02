American Century Companies Inc. Purchases 887 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 368,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 887 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.71% of Zebra Technologies worth $94,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1,100.0% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 60 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 81.0% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 110.3% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. 85.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $266.20 on Friday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $224.87 and a 12 month high of $365.97. The stock has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $283.69 and a 200 day moving average of $284.84.
Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.
