American Century Companies Inc. Raises Stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 31.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 383,614 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,793 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $106,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Biogen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in Biogen by 50.0% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Biogen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 84.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $302.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.18. Biogen Inc. has a 1 year low of $188.54 and a 1 year high of $319.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $295.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $287.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The biotechnology company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.15. Biogen had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 19.60%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 15.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 2,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $804,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,544,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Biogen news, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 2,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $804,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,544,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Priya Singhal sold 91 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.11, for a total transaction of $25,217.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,843 shares in the company, valued at $787,823.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,340 shares of company stock valued at $982,911. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

BIIB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Biogen from $349.00 to $371.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. TheStreet lowered Biogen from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Biogen from $344.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Biogen from $300.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Biogen from $307.00 to $302.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $328.92.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Its products include TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI and FAMPYRA for the treatment of MS, SPINRAZA for the treatment of SMA, ADUHELM for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

