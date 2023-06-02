American Century Companies Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

American Century Companies Inc. decreased its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 37.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,361,145 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 804,446 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.21% of Devon Energy worth $83,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 110,498 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,797,000 after buying an additional 14,721 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Devon Energy by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,629 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Partners Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $8,652,000. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Devon Energy from $80.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $71.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $82.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.53.

Devon Energy Price Performance

Shares of DVN stock opened at $47.50 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.10. The firm has a market cap of $31.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.34. Devon Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $44.03 and a 1-year high of $79.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 47.42% and a net margin of 31.39%. Devon Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.72%.

Insider Activity at Devon Energy

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $414,351.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 218,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,914,347.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Featured Articles

