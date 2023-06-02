American Financial Group Inc. Has $4.82 Million Stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

American Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 405,896 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Energy Transfer makes up 1.6% of American Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. American Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $4,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Motco bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 37.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.43.

Energy Transfer Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE ET traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.94. 6,307,396 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,837,739. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.57 and its 200 day moving average is $12.48. Energy Transfer LP has a fifty-two week low of $9.15 and a fifty-two week high of $13.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 5.08%. The business had revenue of $19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.308 per share. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.79%.

Insider Activity

In other Energy Transfer news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.49 per share, with a total value of $12,490,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 60,078,477 shares in the company, valued at $750,380,177.73. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.49 per share, with a total value of $12,490,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 60,078,477 shares in the company, valued at $750,380,177.73. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 500,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.27 per share, with a total value of $6,135,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 59,078,477 shares in the company, valued at $724,892,912.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 1,510,000 shares of company stock valued at $18,749,300 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

See Also

