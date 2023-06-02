American International Group (NYSE:AIG) PT Lowered to $68.00 at Bank of America

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Bank of America from $73.00 to $68.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 26.54% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on American International Group from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Atlantic Securities lowered American International Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup cut their price target on American International Group from $71.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on American International Group from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on American International Group from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American International Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.79.

Get American International Group alerts:

American International Group Price Performance

AIG opened at $53.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $38.89 billion, a PE ratio of 7.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.12. American International Group has a 1 year low of $45.66 and a 1 year high of $64.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.20. American International Group had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 11.71%. The business had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that American International Group will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in American International Group by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 27,108 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 4,229 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American International Group by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 191,003 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,619,000 after purchasing an additional 17,294 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in American International Group by 72.4% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 912,061 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,931,000 after purchasing an additional 383,062 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in American International Group by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 23,587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 9,488 shares during the period. Finally, 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in American International Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $494,000. 89.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About American International Group

(Get Rating)

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.