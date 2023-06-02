Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. decreased its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 337,205 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 41,671 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $88,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 930.0% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 80.3% in the third quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on AMGN shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Barclays cut their price objective on Amgen from $227.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. SVB Securities cut their price objective on Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on Amgen from $208.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.94.

Amgen Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $214.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market cap of $114.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.64. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $211.71 and a 1-year high of $296.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $236.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $250.50.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.14. Amgen had a return on equity of 248.47% and a net margin of 30.23%. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 18.12 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a $2.13 dividend. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.92%.

Amgen Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.