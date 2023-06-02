Analysts Set Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Target Price at $74.20

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $74.20.

ACGL has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th.

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $69.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.41. Arch Capital Group has a one year low of $41.05 and a one year high of $78.30. The firm has a market cap of $25.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.72.

Insider Activity

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.22. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 18.43% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. Arch Capital Group’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arch Capital Group will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.48, for a total value of $5,283,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 689,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,078,935.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.48, for a total transaction of $5,283,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 689,970 shares in the company, valued at $52,078,935.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Francois Morin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.11, for a total transaction of $761,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 193,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,697,525.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 371,346 shares of company stock worth $28,238,083. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Arch Capital Group

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Arch Capital Group during the first quarter worth $250,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 247.0% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 96,056 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,520,000 after acquiring an additional 68,375 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 81,816 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,553,000 after purchasing an additional 9,159 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 24,561 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 4,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,805,000. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd. engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate, and Other. The Insurance segment consists of insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

