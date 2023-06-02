Analysts Set Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Price Target at $51.92

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.92.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CPB. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Campbell Soup from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Campbell Soup from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Campbell Soup in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Campbell Soup

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CPB. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 6,692 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Campbell Soup by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 7,819 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Campbell Soup by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 2,628 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Campbell Soup by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 54,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after buying an additional 10,144 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 319,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,235,000 after purchasing an additional 20,335 shares in the last quarter. 50.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Campbell Soup Price Performance

Campbell Soup stock opened at $50.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.77. Campbell Soup has a 52 week low of $44.37 and a 52 week high of $57.78. The firm has a market cap of $15.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.70.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 26.97% and a net margin of 8.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Campbell Soup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is presently 54.82%.

About Campbell Soup

(Get Rating)

Campbell Soup Co engages in the business of manufacturing and marketing food and beverage products. It operates under the Meals and Beverages, and Snacks segments. The Meals and Beverages segment includes soup, meals, and beverage products in retail and foodservice. The Snacks segment offers cookies, crackers, bakery, and frozen products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.