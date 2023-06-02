Analysts Set Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDGF) PT at $665.00

Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDGF – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $665.00.

A number of research firms have commented on OCDGF. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Ocado Group in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Ocado Group in a report on Thursday, April 27th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Ocado Group Stock Down 4.1 %

OCDGF stock opened at $4.41 on Friday. Ocado Group has a twelve month low of $4.40 and a twelve month high of $11.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.88 and a 200 day moving average of $7.05.

Ocado Group Company Profile

Ocado Group Plc engages in the operation of online grocery supermarket. It operates through the following segments: Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. The Retail segment provides online grocery and general merchandise offerings to customers within the UK. The UK Solutions & Logistics segment reflects contracts with the Ocado Retail joint venture and Morrisons, inclusive of both solutions contracts and service agreements with Ocado Logistics for the provision of third party logistics and other services.

