Analysts Set Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) Price Target at $219.33

Shares of Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:PDRDY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $219.33.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Pernod Ricard from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th.

Pernod Ricard Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS PDRDY opened at $47.12 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.12. Pernod Ricard has a one year low of $34.68 and a one year high of $47.39.

Pernod Ricard Company Profile

Pernod Ricard SA engages in the manufacture of wines, spirits, and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm offers products under the brands Absolut Vodka, Chivas Regal, Ballantine’s, Beefeater, Jameson, Kahlúa, Malibu, Ricard, Havana Club, Martell, Cognac, The Glenlivet, G.H. Mumm, Perrier-Jouët, Royal Salute, Brancott Estate, Graffigna, Campo Viejo, Jacob’s Creek, Kenwood, Pastis 51, 100 Pipers, ArArAt, Becherovka, Blenders Pride, Clan Campbell, Imperial, Seagram’s Imperial Blue, Olmeca, Passport Scotch, Amaro Ramazzotti, Ruavieja, Royal Stag, Seagram’s Gin, Something Special, Suze, Wiser’s, and Wyborowa.

