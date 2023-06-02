Analyzing Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) & Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO)

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI – Get Rating) and Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

86.9% of Fiesta Restaurant Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.9% of Portillo’s shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.1% of Fiesta Restaurant Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.2% of Portillo’s shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Fiesta Restaurant Group and Portillo’s, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fiesta Restaurant Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Portillo’s 0 1 4 0 2.80

Volatility & Risk

Fiesta Restaurant Group presently has a consensus price target of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 73.33%. Portillo’s has a consensus price target of $26.00, indicating a potential upside of 26.46%. Given Fiesta Restaurant Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Fiesta Restaurant Group is more favorable than Portillo’s.

Fiesta Restaurant Group has a beta of 1.79, meaning that its share price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Portillo’s has a beta of 2, meaning that its share price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Fiesta Restaurant Group and Portillo’s’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fiesta Restaurant Group $387.35 million 0.50 -$14.56 million ($0.61) -12.23 Portillo’s $587.10 million 1.93 $10.85 million $0.24 85.80

Portillo’s has higher revenue and earnings than Fiesta Restaurant Group. Fiesta Restaurant Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Portillo’s, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Fiesta Restaurant Group and Portillo’s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fiesta Restaurant Group -3.82% -4.02% -1.66% Portillo’s 1.67% 2.95% 1.11%

Summary

Portillo’s beats Fiesta Restaurant Group on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fiesta Restaurant Group

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition, operation, and franchising of fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Pollo Tropical and Other segments. The Pollo Tropical segment offers fire-grilled and crispy citrus marinated chicken and other freshly prepared tropical-inspired menu items. The Other segment includes corporate-owned property and equipment, advisory fees, and corporate. The company was founded in April 2011 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

About Portillo’s

Portillo's Inc. owns and operates fast casual and quick service restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and milkshakes. As of June 26, 2022, it owned and operated 71 Portillo's restaurants across nine states. The company also offers its products through its website. Portillo's Inc. was founded in 1963 and is based in Oak Brook, Illinois.

